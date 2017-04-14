Facebook allows users to report, be alerted to fake news

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re tired of the fake news hitting your Facebook feed, you can now do something about it. Facebook introduced a way to report what you believe to be intentionally false news reports.

Facebook lists 10 ways to spot fake news, and now gives you a way to report the article in question. Once you report the story as false, the article will be reviewed by “independent third-party fact-checkers,” according to the Facebook webpage.

If the fact-checkers conclude that the information may be false, you’ll receive an alert when you attempt to share the story with your Facebook friends. If you receive this alert, and would like to know why the article is being disputed by the third-party, Facebook says you can hover and click the “…” symbol below the article, and click on About Disputed Stories or go straight to the third-party website.

Facebook notes that it is working with the news literacy project, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and News Literacy Lessons for Digital Citizens in its effort decrease the number of fake news posts on the social media site.