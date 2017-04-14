Local businesses, vendors upset over loss of summer Plaza City Market

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of local businesses, farmers, and artisans are upset that the City of Myrtle Beach has shot down a proposal to expand the Plaza City Market.

Local vendors drew a large crowd when they filled Nance Plaza for the first market last fall. The Five Points Business Association hoped to grow the market and attract more business to the area by holding it every Sunday from May to October. Leslie O’Neill, owner of Be Well Meals in Carolina Forest, was one of the vendors who hoped to set up shop at the summer market. “I was really disappointed. I think it’s a huge loss”, says O’Neill.

She says the market would have been a great opportunity to attract more customers. “I recently purchased a food truck and I was super excited about being able to expand my business by being down there on a Sunday.” And if the market was as big a hit as it was last fall, O’Neill also planned to open up another store in downtown Myrtle Beach. However, she won’t leave her storefront anytime soon.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, council said it denied the summer market proposal because of concerns over traffic congestion during the summertime. “When you’re talking about the height of the season in Myrtle Beach, this intersection is about as busy a spot as you’re gonna find, right there on Nance Plaza.” says councilman Randal Wallace.

Some council members also felt that local businesses don’t need as much help drawing customers during the summer. Wallace adds, “if there’s a period of time where the business is going to be there no matter what.t is that time of year.” However, O’Neill disagrees. “I don’t really count on tourists. I would want more locals to be coming to my location.” And she says her business needs as much exposure as it can get, year-round. “When you can be in front of people and in front of a demographic you may not normally be able to reach, it’s huge.”

The Five Points Business Association will meet to discuss possibly changing the location or dates of the summer market. Afterwards, it may come back before city council to present those changes.