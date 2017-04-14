Gov. McMaster supports open carry bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster voiced his support Friday for a bill that would let people carry their weapons concealed without having a permit.

“Governor McMaster appreciates the House’s hard work on this bill, believes it is constitutional, and will sign it if it reaches his desk,” said McMaster’s spokesperson, Brian Symmes.

The South Carolina’s senate is currently considering a bill that would allow people to carry their guns concealed – without a permit. The bill has already passed the house and will be discussed in the senate.

Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, sponsored the bill and told lawmakers there’s no legal reason for the state to require a concealed weapons permit. “This is not a privilege like your driver’s license, granted by the bureaucracy of the state, it is a right guaranteed in your Bill of Rights in the Constitution of the United States,” he said.

“The permit that we have now requires someone to come in, take an 8-hour safety and legal course, then shoot 50 rounds at varying distances to prove they are proficient with a handgun,” said Robert Battista, Owner of 707 Gun Shop in Myrtle Beach.

House bill 3700, if passed, would make it legal for any gun owner to carry a concealed weapon without the class.