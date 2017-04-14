Murrells Inlet man killed at Cayce metal plant

CAYCE, SC (AP) — South Carolina officials are investigating after a Murrells Inlet man was killed at a metal plant.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Corey Thomas Moore, 25, of Murrells Inlet, was working for a contractor at CMC Steel South Carolina in Cayce on Thursday afternoon when he died.

Fisher did not provide details on what happened to Moore, a welder. An autopsy was planned Friday to determine the cause of death.

Fisher says no one else was hurt.

The company and Cayce police are also investigating.