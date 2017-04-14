Murrells Inlet to connect to Intracoastal Waterway through new path

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Murrells Inlet 2020 organization announced plans to create a path that will connect the Intracoastal Waterway to the Inlet. The organization surveyed residents two years ago on what they would like to see in the town. The number one response was to have safer places to bike and walk.

The Murrells Inlet 2020 Executive Director Meredith Millen, said this will create more connectivity around the Inlet, and it will benefit the environment as well. This project has three phases. The first will start at Macklen Avenue and Highway 17 Business, right in front of the Murrells Inlet 2020 office, and is expected to start by January 2018.

The other phases will connect with the first and provide a trail from the Inlet to the Wacca Wache Marina. The entire project will cost about $2 million and will be covered with money from private donors and Georgetown County.

Joe Harty, a regular cyclist in Murrells Inlet, says the path will help encourage people to get out and be active.

“I kinda think the new bike path is going to be great because people really need to get out there and exercise a little bit more instead of riding around in vehicles all the time wherever they go,” says Harty.



Executive Director of Murrells Inlet 2020 Meredith Millen, said part of the construction will be to improve drainage systems along the path to help with storm drainage and reduce the amount of mosquito breeding that comes with standing water.

“It’s going to improve our drainage systems along the path,” said Millen. “Anything that’s been existing that might need some improvement while we’re working on the multipurpose path, we’re going to be able to improve on. We’re going to have lower amounts of standing water, which will reduce the mosquito breeding grounds.”

Millen adds that Murrells Inlet 2020 worked closely with Georgetown County and SCDOT to keep the project within both entity’s regulations. There will be five feet of space between the trail and the road.

“There’s just a win-win all around, especially for the environment,” says Millen.