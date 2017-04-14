Neighbors ‘continue to fight’ against Burcale Rd. development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over 400 neighbors signed a petition against a proposed three-story apartment complex on Burcale Road.

“We just don’t think it fits the neighborhood at all,” said Nyla Hucks, whose house is right next to the proposed site.

They fought the proposed rezoning at the Horry County Planning Commission on April 6 and it was denied.

“Which we were all very happy about,” said Hucks. “But we come to find out that they are resubmitting a new plan.”

Steve Powell with Venture Engineering Inc., said in an email the developer withdrew the rezoning request for apartments and is now preparing a new site plan for MRD2 (town homes).

“This is what County Planning Staff agreed to support, and what the community indicated they would prefer,” added Powell.

However, Hucks said the change from apartments to town homes doesn’t make a difference.

“For us it’s still the same thing. It’s multifamily-residential. It doesn’t fit the neighborhood at all,” she added.

Greta Chapman, who started the initial petition against the rezoning, said she will only accept a proposal for single-family housing.

“If he continues on this process to try and pass this, he’s going to have a fight on his hands,” said Chapman. “We’re not going to roll over. We’re not going to lie down. We’re going to stand up for ourselves and continue to fight against it.”

Powell said the plan is still in the preparation stage and Chapman said she has several questions.

“What is the definition of these townhouses? How many units are there going to be? Are they going to be rentals?” she added. “The bottom line is we want the zoning to stay exactly the way it is.”

News13 will request the new plan once it’s available.