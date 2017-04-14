Pelicans fall to Lynchburg, 5-2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Pelicans dropped their second home game of the season to Lynchburg on Friday night, 5-2. The Hillcats and Pelicans have now each won a game in the series.

Oscar De La Cruz took the loss for Myrtle Beach. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Daniel Salters hit a two-run homer. The Hillcats added three more runs in the sixth off a homer by Anthony Miller.

Lynchburg pitching shut down the Pelican’s bats. Jared Robinson pitched five shutout innings and struck out two. Brock Hartson earned the save.

Myrtle Beach’s only runs of the game came off a two-run homer by Matt Rose in the sixth.