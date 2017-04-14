Portion of 48th Avenue North to be closed for a month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City officials say part of 48th Avenue North will be closed starting on April 24.

A post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook cites underground construction as reason for the closure.

The post says a portion of 48th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Pine Lake Drive, will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, April 24. Detours will be posted to 44th Avenue North, Little River Road and other streets. The intersection of 48th Avenue North and Pine Lake Drive also will be closed to through traffic.

The city has hired a contractor to replace a old sewer line, a 16 inch sewer force main and a storm drainage pipe that runs under 48th Avenue North, between the two lakes.

Access to local businesses and the Lakeside Trail neighborhood will be maintained, the post says.

The work is scheduled to be completed by May 24.