Reward offered after dog is set on fire, killed in the Low Country

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was lit on fire and killed in Awendaw Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to The Center for Birds of Prey on U.S. 17 at around 5:30 p.m. on April 11 after the center’s director found the dog and grass around it in flames.

A chain was found wrapped around dog’s muzzle, torso, and legs, according to an incident report. It is believed that the dog was dragged down the road by the “tight-fitting” chains and then set on fire.

The dog was sent to Columbia for necropsy. The fire was extinguished by the Awendaw Fire Department.

Charleston County sheriff’s deputies are looking for six children who appeared to be between 12 and 16 years old. The dog’s owner has not been found.

The Humane Society of the United States has offered a $5,000 reward for the arrests and convictions of those responsible. Pet Helpers Adoption Shelter on James Island added $1,000 to the reward offer.

If you have any information, call the Charleston County Animal Control Office at 843-529-5319 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.