Waccamaw in second in Palmetto Championship

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – Myers Park High School of Charlotte, N.C., shot a team score of 287 at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club to take a seven-stroke lead after the first round of the Palmetto High School Golf Championship. Waccamaw is in second place. The Warriors have been led by Patrick Golden, who has been outstanding during the tournament. He shot a 68 on Friday and is currently tied for third. Myrtle Beach is also in the Championship Flight of the tournament. The Seahawks are currently tied for 7th.

