HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Saturday afternoon.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Centerville Road near Hartsville.

Kilgo said the man was hospitalized, and told deputies the suspect shot from a light color Dodge Durango.

Any one with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843)389-4501.