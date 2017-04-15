Horry County man who committed suicide found responsible for murder of missing Wilmington women

WILMINGTON, NC (WBTW) – Authorities in Wilmington say a Horry County man who committed suicide in Myrtle Beach was responsible for the deaths of two missing Wilmington women.

The investigation began as a missing person’s case on April 3rd and quickly escalated to a double murder case that involved four law enforcement agencies across two states.

Eva Jo Jones, 60, and her daughter Tiffany Cartwright, 35, were reported missing to the Wilmington Police on Monday, April 3. Wilmington detectives connected the two missing women to an in-law, Jeffrey Harmon, 42, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Around 9:15 p.m. that Monday, fire crews and law enforcement officials responded to a structure fire on Silver Spoon Rd. in Columbus County. During the investigation, officials discovered two burnt and dismembered bodies, which were later identified as Eva Jones and Tiffany Cartwright.

On Tuesday, April 4, around 8 p.m. Horry County Police responded to a suicide on Leo Dr., in Myrtle Beach. When they arrived at the residence they found Harmon dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After thorough investigations, Wilmington Police Detectives, Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputies, Horry County Police and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation are in concurrence that Jeffrey Harmon is solely responsible for the deaths of Ms. Jones and Ms. Cartwright.

District Attorneys Jon David and Ben David of the 13th and 5th Districts respectively have decided that there will be no prosecution in these homicides, as the only person responsible is now deceased.