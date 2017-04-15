Hundreds of children hunt for Easter eggs in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of children in North Myrtle Beach had one mission on their minds on Saturday – filling their baskets with Easter eggs.

The city held its annual Easter Egg Hunt in McLean Park. There were six different hunts at the park for children of different age groups.The event also included a special appearance from the Easter bunny and several other activities, including a bouncy house. Merritt Cogdill and Matthew Floaras, two longtime Easter egg hunt participants, told us what their favorite parts of the event were. “It’s good! The bouncy house is fixing to open. Got some free lemonade. You get candy, and the Easter bunny. It’s awesome.”

This was the city’s 35th year hosting the Easter Egg Hunt.

