Latta Celebrates Spring Festival

Residents in the town of Latta got a chance to go out and enjoy the spring festival Saturday.

There were rides, games and fun foods.

Organizers told us the community looks forward to the event every year. This year’s festival is also special because of the town’s continued recovery from Hurricane matthew.

“This really means a lot to us, all of the people in our area look forward to this yearly, and it just so happens to fall on Easter this year so we are having an Easter egg hunt,” said Latta Springfest chairperson Patricia McLaurin.

“After Hurricane Matthew, our town has come together a lot and this means a lot,”she added.

