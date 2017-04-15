Pee Dee youth football star wins “Platinum Star” Award

One young football star in the Pee Dee accepted a prestigious award Saturday morning.

That would be 13-year-old Nehemiah Squire. He won the National Sports Report’s “Platinum Star” award. It’s basically youth football’s version of the Heisman Trophy.

The NSR currently has Nehemiah — or “Nemo” for short — as the number one ranked player in the nation for his age group.

Squire said his goal is to go as far as he can with the sport.

“I’m just going to continue to push hard, continue to work hard,” Squire said. “I din’t get a big head about things, I just work hard. I know it’s going to be a challegen, but that’s what I’m up for. It’s a blessing.”

Squire also excels in the classroom. He has a 3.8 GPA. He’s going to be attending Dillon High School.