Race for the Inlet draws hundreds to Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – More than 300 people laced up their running shoes for this year’s Race for the Inlet on Saturday.

Preservation group Murrells Inlet 2020 organized the race. It included an 8K and 5K, and participants had the option to run or walk. The course started right across from the Crazy Sister Marina, and looped around the surrounding neighborhood. Several people made the race a family affair, including Ashley Daniels, who convinced her two boys to run in the race with her. “It’s great exercise. These guys are soccer players and we just love to get out and run. We’ve done the marathon together so, it’s special. We like to do things as a family so it’s great.”

Murrells Inlet 2020 has been holding the race for more than 10 years.