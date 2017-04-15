Saturday morning fight on Ocean Blvd sends one to hospital

Google Maps view of Ocean Blvd and 9th Ave N. in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a large group of people got into a fight on Ocean Boulevard.

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says shortly after 1:00 a.m. officers heard gunshots near 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.  When they got there they found the man had been hit bit the bullets while watching the fight. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The report says a black male wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe on his shoulder, carrying a brown backpack, pulled out a gun and began firing the weapon that eventually hit the victim.

If anyone has any information on this incident please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

 

