Easter egg hunters take to the trees at Go Ape

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Why hunt for Easter eggs on the ground, when you can do it up in the trees!

More than a hundred people took part in Go Ape Treetop Adventure’s first-ever Easter egg hunt this weekend. The park’s own “gorilla-bunny” even hid eggs and made special appearances throughout the adventure course. Site manager Jenn Weiland says the park was packed with Easter egg hunters, and it wasn’t children getting in on the fun. “It was kids, adults, kind of everyone in between that came out, got to find some Easter eggs and got some little prizes. Just getting them up in the trees to do something as a family and celebrate the holiday as well was what we wanted to accomplish.”

Go Ape hopes to make the Easter egg hunt adventure an annual event.