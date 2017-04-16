Grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty comes to Myrtle Beach Speedway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two members of well-known NASCAR families were at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday afternoon to race in the NASCAR Whelen Late Model series.

Thad Moffit is the grandson of Richard Petty. He won his first stock car race last year and won the Challenger division of the Southeast Limited Late Model series in 2016.

Ty Gibbs, the grandson of Joe Gibbs, already has a win this year in the Southeast Limited Late Model Series at Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

Drivers racing close to home were also represented, including Bryant Barnhill (Conway native) and Joseph Armakovitch (North Carolina).

Click on the videos above to hear from Barnhill and Armakovitch and Moffit and Gibbs.