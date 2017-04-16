Hundreds of bikers celebrate Easter by hitting the road

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of bikers along the Grand Strand celebrated Easter Sunday out on the road.

Dick Martin’s annual Bunny Run has become an Easters Sunday staple for the local biker community. This is the 27th year Martin has held the event with Donny’s Doghouse Saloon in Myrtle Beach. Donny’s provides free breakfast and drinks to over hundreds of bikers for the celebration each year. Martin then leads them on a ride through out the city. Don Emery, owner of Donny’s, says “it’s camaraderie. It’s a bunch of bikers out having a good time, enjoying a beautiful day. Man, chasing this guy around town all day, with a stogie hanging out of his mouth – I can’t think of a better way to spend [Easter].”

About 300 bikers joined the Bunny Run this year. It takes place every year, rain or shine.