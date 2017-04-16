Laurel Hill church rises from the ashes on Easter Sunday

LAUREL HILL, NC (WBTW) – Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church, opened its doors for its first service on Sunday. The original church constructed in 1943, caught fire in the summer of 2015. The fire, believed to have been caused by lightning, burned the entire church down leaving only a piece of stained glass.

“During that time there was a lot of tears shed and a lot of people here that came out that night that no longer go here but this church has been an impact to the community since it was built,” said Associate pastor, Robert Starener.

“There was a lot of happy people today that we’re happy to be able to see ,and worship for the first time sanctuary that they put their heart into the past almost 2 years,” he added.

Through insurance and donations the church family was able to rebuild their worship home making it better than it once was.

“It’s really a great feeling seeing all of this hard work going into it, and getting it together all of the construction going on. It’s just really nice to be here with everyone to worship,” said church member, Matthew Snead.