Local artists fill Chapin Park for 45th “Art in the Park”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of local artists set up shop in Chapin Park this weekend for “Art in the Park”, one of Myrtle Beach’s biggest art shows.

This is the 45th year the Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild has held the two-day market there. This was the first “Art in the Park” event of the year. There will be two more in Chapin Park – one in June and the another in November as well. Tim martin has been selling his metal work at the “Art in the Park” events, for the last 15 years. He says they’ve been a big part of his career as an artist in Myrtle Beach. “This is one of the best shows here and the community always comes out and supports the artists. So I get to keep going on, pay my bills, and go do another show,” said Martin.

The next “Art in the Park” event will be April 22nd and 23rd at Valor Park in the Market Common.