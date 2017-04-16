MB Police: Officers respond to 2nd Ocean Blvd shooting of Easter Weekend

By Published:
Google Maps image from 6th Avenue N. and Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) For the second night in a row Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to a section of Ocean Boulevard for reports of gun shots.

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police said around 12:39 a.m. Sunday morning officers found a victim in the area of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard with non-life threatening injuries.

Crosby said the person was taken to the hospital for treatment and the investigation into the incident continues.

If you have any information please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

There are no reports to show that the shooting from a fight early Saturday morning has any connection to Sunday morning’s shooting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s