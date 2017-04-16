One person dead after wreck on Highway 9 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) –  One person was killed after an early morning crash on Highway 9 in Horry County .

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1986 Ford truck over-corrected into a median and flipped their truck several times at around 1:20 Saturday morning.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Horry County deputy coroner,Tony Hendrick, identified the victim as 38 year old Tyler B. Tolbert from North Carolina.

SCHP is investigating the wreck.

