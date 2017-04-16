Pelicans’ comeback falls short against Lynchburg

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Despite a late rally and two hits and three RBIs from Jesse Hodges, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell 5-3 Saturday to the Lynchburg Hillcats at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Hillcats (4-6) starter Shao-Ching Chaing (1-1) was terrific in the Lynchburg victory, lasting a full seven innings. Chaing surrendered just one unearned run while striking out four en route to his first victory of the season.

Sunday’s 6:05 p.m. series finale features Pelicans’ RHP Adbert Alzolay (0-1, 4.82 ERA) against Hillcats RHP Matt Esparza (0-2, 6.75 ERA).