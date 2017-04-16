Pelicans drop series finale to Lynchburg

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Matt Rose homered, but Willi Castro’s two-run blast in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference in the Lynchburg Hillcats’ 5-4 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Sunday at TicketReturn.Com Field.

Myrtle Beach (5-6) would try and mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, down two runs for the second consecutive night. The inning got kicked off on a high note with a Bryant Flete base hit. A Jesse Hodges double put runners on second and third with nobody out. A balk would bring home Flete, making the score 5-4. However, Neil Holland would navigate his way out of the jam for his first save of the season and the Hillcats’ third straight win.

The Pelicans begin a three-game series Monday at 7:05 p.m. against the Buies Creek Astros. Birds RHP Thomas Hatch (0-1, 2.79 ERA) goes against Astros RHP Nick Hernandez (0-0, 1.42 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.