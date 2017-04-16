SCHP search for driver in fatal hit and run Dillon County crash

HAMER, SC (WBTW) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver from a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night in Dillon County.

Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP says the collision happened around 10:15 p.m. on SC-301 in the South of the Border Area near the North Carolina State Line.

The suspect may be driving a 2005-2014 dark colored Ford Mustang with damage to the front.

The vehicles in the picture represent the model years. The suspect vehicle may be any color and model package.

If you have any information about the collision you are asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705, 1-800-768-1505 or *HP from your cell phone.

You can also call Crime Stopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC