17-year-old arrested for Darlington Circle K robbery

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington City Police Department says a 17-year-old has been charged for an armed robbery that happened in March at a convenience store.

Lt. Maureen Valazak with the Darlington City Police Department says Nyrique Williams of Darlington was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for robbing the Circle K located on S. Governor Williams Highway on March 27.

In March, investigators announced they were searching for two men who robbed a man of his wallet in the Circle K parking lot and released a sketch of the gunman.

The press release from Lt. Valazak also says Williams was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct on unrelated charges.

Williams is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Darlington police have not released the identity of the second suspect in the armed robbery.