City swears in new Marion mayor

By Published:

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Monday night, Marion city officials attended the swearing in for the new mayor, Ashley Brady, at the city hall council chambers.

Brady beat out incumbent Bobby L. Davis for Mayor of the City of Marion.

“Yea I was shocked. Like you said I was the underdog, I was running against the incumbent, he being in 25 years of experience, he’s done a wonderful job in his years here, he’s a military veteran, so he had a lot going for him it’s just I think that Marion was looking for a change and I’m hoping I’m the one who can help them make that change,” said Mayor-elect Ashley Brady.

City council member Emerson Hunt secured enough votes to keep his seat along with Michael Baker and Tassie Lewis who ran unopposed.

 

