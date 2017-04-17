Florence County man jailed for punching, beating disabled man with belt

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – SLED arrested a man on Monday for striking a resident of the PeeDee Regional Center with a belt several times and also hitting the victim in the eye, a release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

According to the facility’s website, the PeeDee Regional Center intends to serve South Carolina residents with “complex, severe disabilities.”

Thom Berry with SLED says 23-year-old Deon Alexander Rogers has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs requested an investigation into the matter.

The warrant says Rogers was a staff member at the PeeDee Regional Center in Florence County on September 25, 2016, when he hit the victim in the left eye with a closed fist and struck the victim several times on the back with a black belt. The male victim suffered a swollen and bruised eye, and bruising from his shoulders down to his buttocks.

SLED says Rogers admitted to the allegations and also provided written statements to investigators.

Rogers was booked on the charge at 9:02 a.m. Monday and is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.