Lake City weekend traffic stops yield 6 arrests, several types of drugs

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police say they seized several different types of drugs and made numerous arrests this weekend after officers conducted three different traffic stops.

Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker says two of the stops occurred at a police checkpoint on Matthews Road near the high school and the other stop happened on East Main Street in Lake City.

Overall, the traffic stops yielded six arrests, but officers are still looking for one man who ran away when officers discovered he had nearly two pounds of marijuana in a blue cooler.

Chief Coker says police are currently looking for Roman T. Nesmith who got away from officers Sunday around 4 p.m. on East Main Street.

Curtis Bradley, FCSO Demetrius Eaddy Jr. , FCSO Ross Elmore, FCSO Roneka Eaddy, FCSO Luke Taylor, FCSO Sean Rea, FCSO

On Saturday, Lake City police arrested two suspects on various drug charges.

Ross E Elmore, 26, from Sumter, was charged with two counts of manufacture or possession of substances in schedule I,II, or III with intent to distribute, manufacture of possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, and manufacture or distribution of methamphetamine. Booking records show Elmore was booked on Saturday morning and released on Sunday morning on a $12,000 bond.

Luke E Taylor Jr, 27, of Sumter, was charged with two counts of manufacture or possession of substances in schedule I,II, or III with intent to distribute and manufacture or distribution of methamphetamine. Taylor was booked Saturday morning and is still being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Chief Coker says officers found 2.7 grams of crystal meth, 57.24 grams of marijuana, 36 oxycodone pills, codeine, and clonazepam pills on Taylor and Elmore during the stop on Matthews Road.

In a separate stop on Matthews Road on Sunday, officers arrested four more suspects.

Thirty-four-year-old Sean Rea was charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g and the sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful. Rea was booked Sunday morning at 9:55 a.m. and remains in the Florence County Detention Center.

Roneka Eaddy, 21, of Lake City, was charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g and the sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful. Eaddy was booked at 9:48 a.m. Sunday and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Curtis A. Bradley,37, of Bennettsville, was charged with possession of 28 g or less of marijuana, trafficking in meth or cocaine base, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g and the sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful. Bradley is being held on a $420,620 surety bond.

Demetrius Eaddy Jr., 20, of Lake City, was charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g and the sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful. Eaddy was booked at 12:17 p.m. Sunday and is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Officers discovered 10g of crack cocaine, a stolen gun and marijuana in the Sunday traffic stop.