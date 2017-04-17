Little River man gets prison time for heroin, gun charges

CONWAY, SC – A Little River man pleaded guilty to heroin and gun charges and was ordered to serve 13 years in prison last Monday.

According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, William Dearck Landy, Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and unlawful carrying of a pistol on April 10, 2017.

Landy was ordered to serve 13 years in prison for the trafficking in heroin and one year for the unlawful carrying of a pistol. The sentences will run concurrently, the press release confirms.