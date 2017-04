NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach public safety officials are asking for help from the public finding a suspect in a burglary.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted a photo of the person on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

According to the page, the suspect is a person of interest in a pending burglary case.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-280-5511 or detectives at 843-280-5546.