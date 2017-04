MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Buies Creek rallied for three runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Pelicans 4-2 on Monday night at TicketReturn.com field. Thomas Hatch took the loss for the Pelicans. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up 4 earned runs.

Trent Giambrone hit a home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning to break a 1-1 tie. The homer was his first of the season.

The Pelicans and Astros play again tomorrow night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.