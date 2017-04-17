Petition surfaces to name giraffe calf after viral Myrtle Beach giraffe mom’s baby

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A change.org petition recently went live lobbying for the Animal Adventure Park in New York to name April the Giraffe’s new baby after Myrtle Beach’s viral mom’s baby boy.

Myrtle Beach mom Erin Dietrich posted a live Facebook video on March 5 mimicking the live stream recording every moment of the impending birth of a giraffe at a New York zoo. Dietrich’s video was an instant hit and garnered over 32 million views.

On March 8, the Dietrich family announced the birth of their son, Porter Lane. The birth was foreshadowed earlier in the day after Dietrich posted another Facebook live video wearing the giraffe mask, this time from the hospital.

April the giraffe didn’t give birth quite as quickly as Dietrich, but also celebrated a healthy baby boy on April 15. The zoo has not decided on a name yet, but is running a promotion that allows people to vote on what to name the new giraffe calf.

“Come back and vote as many times as you’d like. After the end of the first part of the contest we will reveal the top ten names. Then you can come back and vote on any of those 10 names.The second phase of the promotion will last about 5 days,” the voting website explained.

Every vote costs $1 and you must cast a minimum of five votes, but the funds raised will go to giraffe conservation efforts, a campaign to support New York families who are experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses, and the improvement of the Animal Adventure Park.