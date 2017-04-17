Sumter woman charged after using victim’s car to move stolen items

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a woman after she stole items from a home and borrowed the victim’s car to take the items to her home.

Deputy Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Heather Lee Adeeb was arrested on April 6 for a burglary that happened on March 3 on Stern Drive.

The following subject was arrested on April 6, 2017, pursuant to warrant(s) issued on March 3, 2017.

Adeeb was charged with second degree burglary and use of vehicle without permission after Adeeb stole assorted clothing, household items, tools and jewelry valued at $1,688 and used the victim’s car to move the items before returning the vehicle to the victim.