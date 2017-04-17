Tax Day 2017 discounts and freebies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Whether you completed your tax return weeks ago, or you’ve waiting until April 18, dreaded Tax Day, you can grab some discounts and freebies from a number of businesses.

Some offers vary by location, so be sure to ask what’s available before ordering:

Arby's – Get an order of free curly fries (no purchase required). Certain locations only, so ask before ordering.

Boston Market – Grab the Tax Day special of a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, a regular fountain drink, cornbread and a cookie for $10.40.

– Snag a free birthday cake cookie Tuesday at participating locations. Hungry Howie’s – Get a medium one-topping pizza for just 15 cents when you purchase a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Online orders should use code TAXTIME. The deal is valid April 17 through 19 at participating locations.

– Get a half-price cheeseburger at Sonic all day Tuesday. Staples – Get two pounds of paperwork shredded for free at Staples.