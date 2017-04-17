Trio dinner offers great food, hands-on experience for local students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Trio Dinner is once again bringing together local chefs and culinary students for a night to show off some impressive food offerings. Chef Danny Smith joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. to talk about the event. The dinner is in Myrtle Beach on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

13 executive chefs from local restaurants each mentor a local college student and a local high school student to prepare a featured menu for the dinner. The college students are in the culinary arts program at Horry Georgetown Technical College. The high school students who participate attend Horry County’s Academy for Technology and Academics magnet school.

The 13 trios present their food during the Trio Dinner, and judges also choose their favorites trio’s creations.

For more details about the Trio Dinner, including a preview of the menu and how to get tickets, go to the event’s website at www.triodinner.org.

