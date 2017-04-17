Two dead after crash reported in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken says he responded to the scene of a fatal collision Monday night.
According to Von Lutcken, two people were killed and a child and a young adult were taken to the hospital after the collision on I-95 in the area of mile marker 148 north-bound.
The coroner says the two injured victims are expected to recover, and he will release the identities of the deceased in the morning.
SC Highway Patrol real time traffic reports a crash at that mile marker around 5:18 p.m.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol Tweeted that the crash backed traffic up to the Sumter County line around 6 p.m. and safety officials recommend drivers use another route.
Officials have not yet released what led to the collision or how many people were involved.