Two dead after crash reported in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken says he responded to the scene of a fatal collision Monday night.

According to Von Lutcken, two people were killed and a child and a young adult were taken to the hospital after the collision on I-95 in the area of mile marker 148 north-bound.

The coroner says the two injured victims are expected to recover, and he will release the identities of the deceased in the morning.

SC Highway Patrol real time traffic reports a crash at that mile marker around 5:18 p.m.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol Tweeted that the crash backed traffic up to the Sumter County line around 6 p.m. and safety officials recommend drivers use another route.

Officials have not yet released what led to the collision or how many people were involved.

Florence: crash on I-95 north at 148mm has traffic backed up to Sumter County line. Use alternate route. — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) April 17, 2017