I-95 crash that killed 2 from Maine caused by tire blow-out

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision that killed two people and injured four more Monday night was caused by a tire blow out on I-95 near mile marker 148.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck involved two cars both traveling north-bound on I-95 around 5:10 p.m. The crash happened when a tire on a Mercury Marquis blew out and caused the vehicle to collide with a minivan. Both cars hit the median and the minivan crashed into a tree in the median.

The driver and front passenger in the minivan were killed and two people in the back of the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The Mercury Marquis had two people inside and Cpl. Collins says both individuals were also taken to the hospital.

Initially, Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken confirmed two people were killed in the crash and a child and a young adult were also taken to the hospital after the collision. The coroner only made mention of a child and a young adult before SC Highway Patrol later released information indicating four people were transported to the hospital. Von Lutcken says the child and the young adult were expected to recover, but no information has been released on the condition of the two other victims taken to the hospital.

The coroner identified the deceased as a 44-year-old man, Layn Wilbur, and a 45-year-old woman named Cinnamon Riddell. Wilbur was from Hancock, Maine and Riddell was from Sullivan, Maine.

Both died on scene from injuries received in the incident, said Keith Von Lutcken.

According to Cpl.Collins, the crash backed traffic up to the Sumter County line around 6 p.m. and safety officials recommended drivers use another route.

