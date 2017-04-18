Apartments announced for Conway waterfront property

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A plan for waterfront apartments in Conway was presented for the first time to the Conway City Council on Monday night.

“This would be one way to get that, sort of, catalyst for everything else that’s going to be going on downtown,” said Planning Director for the City of Conway, Adam Emrick.

The waterfront apartment complex would be built between Highway 905 and the Ocean Fish Market.

According to President and Owner of the Pace Group, Van Watts, the complex would be four stories tall and would include one and two bedroom apartments.

“We think Conway’s a great opportunity,” said Watts. “It’s a great amenity to be able to walk out of your apartments, walk downtown, grab something to eat, shop, walk the riverfront. It’s a beautiful area.”

Emrick said this is a part of the city’s masterplan to expand the Riverwalk.

“To get more people living downtown,” he added. “In fact, every plan the city has done says we need more vibrancy and one way to get that is to have more residential units downtown.”

Watts said they also plan to add apartments to the Jerry Cox building and keep retail stores downstairs.

The plans are not final; council and the Community Appearance Board still have to review and approve them.

Emrick said the city has agreed to put in storm water and parking infrastructure for the two complexes.

Watts said the projects should cost between six and seven million dollars and rent would probably be between $900-1,000 for a two bedroom unit. He said if all goes smoothly the projects should be complete in the next year and a half.