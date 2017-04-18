Burlington to open store at Magnolia Mall in Florence

FLORENCE, SC – Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, has announced today that it will open a new 45,689 square foot store in fall 2017. The new Burlington will be located at Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Boulevard in Florence. This opening will bring approximately 50-100 new jobs to the community and will be one of seven Burlington locations in the state of South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in the Florence community, bringing even more jobs to the neighborhood and providing local residents with a valued shopping experience,” says Tom Kingsbury, President, CEO and Chairman, Burlington Stores.

This new Burlington store will hire for approximately 50-100 new jobs. This spring, interested candidates can visit Burlington’s website, www.BurlingtonStores.com, for more information about employment opportunities.