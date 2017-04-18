Certain landscaping materials prone to fast-spreading fire, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – What materials do you use in landscaping your yard? Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue released a new public service announcement warning homeowners and property management companies against using pine straw and similar products.

“When landscaping, use noncombustible material like rock instead of pine straw or mulch,” urges Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFR. “If it can catch on fire, don’t let it touch your house.”

Fire officials warn that it’s not just landscaping material that can fuel fires near your home.

“Dry grass can be fuel for wildfires, so keep your grass and lawns hydrated and maintained,” suggests Lt. Evans.

South Carolina State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones reveals that in the first three months of 2017, 40 people have died in South Carolina fires. That number is nearly double the five-year average of 22 fire deaths during the same time period.

Jones says it’s not only important to be mindful of landscaping materials and what is placed near your home, but having a smoke detector inside your home is crucial.

“In order to deter or prevent losses associated with fire, we encourage South Carolinians to ensure they have working smoke alarms less than 10 years old, prepare and practice an exit plan in the event of a fire, close doors to prevent the spread of fire, and once out of harm’s way stay outside to await the arrival of your local fire department,” Jones says in a recent Facebook post made by Midway Fire Rescue.

To learn more about protecting your home and family from a fire, visit FireWise.org.