Coroner responds to Pawleys Island crash involving pedestrian, pick up truck

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office says one person died in an accident Tuesday night.

Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirms he was called to a collision involving a pedestrian and pick up truck on Ocean Highway in front of the Hardee’s.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:20 p.m.

Ridgeway expects to release the victim’s name on Wednesday, pending the notification of family.

According to Cpl. Collins, no charges will be filed against the driver of the pickup truck.