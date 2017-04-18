Council to vote on final reading of Carolina Forest interchange project

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to pass the third and final reading to move forward with a possible interchange project in Carolina Forest and River Oaks.

Horry County Council member Johnny Vaught says he expects this to pass the final reading.

At the last meeting, council leaders voted unanimously to move forward with the project, even though they don’t have any money to start it yet.

The idea of the project is to add an outlet in the middle of Carolina Forest so people can avoid busy intersections at Highway 501 and River Oaks Drive. If passed, it will put the project on an official map so they can hopefully pay for it in the future.

“No money to set aside for it or anything. All we’re doing is laying the groundwork to say okay, this is what we want to put here, assuming the need arises, which everything’s growing like crazy around here and assuming that it needs to go there,” said Horry County Council member Johnny Vaught

The interchange was supposed to be included on RIDE III, but since it wasn’t approved, it will cost the county $47 million.