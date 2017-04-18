Darlington businesses raided by IRS agents

By Published: Updated:
IRS agents raid Darlington business Tuesday morning. (Image Source: News13's Curtis Graham)

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Internal Revenue Service are raiding two businesses in Darlington Tuesday morning.

An IRS representative at one of the two businesses near the Darlington Public Square confirmed agents are investigating allegations of aiding and abetting of filing false tax returns. More than a dozen agents could be seen walking through and pulling boxes from Premier and Partners, located at 22 Public Square, Tuesday.

News13 crews on the scene noted approximately 15 boxes of paperwork sitting on the sidewalk outside of the business.

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson says officers are on scene to support the IRS agents in the execution of the warrants.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s