Darlington businesses raided by IRS agents

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Internal Revenue Service are raiding two businesses in Darlington Tuesday morning.

An IRS representative at one of the two businesses near the Darlington Public Square confirmed agents are investigating allegations of aiding and abetting of filing false tax returns. More than a dozen agents could be seen walking through and pulling boxes from Premier and Partners, located at 22 Public Square, Tuesday.

News13 crews on the scene noted approximately 15 boxes of paperwork sitting on the sidewalk outside of the business.

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson says officers are on scene to support the IRS agents in the execution of the warrants.