Darlington correctional officer uses ‘electroshock weapon’ on handcuffed person, report says

By Published:
DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A correctional officer who worked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington was fired after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed person.

According to a press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Marcia Bailey Marine, 46, of Hartsville, is charged with assault and battery third degree by agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

On Jan. 17, it is alleged that Marine, while working as a correctional officer at the detention center in Darlington County, “did use an electroshock weapon on a handcuffed individual in the detention center,” according to Lt. Kilgo.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis requested SLED investigate the incident. Marine has since been terminated from her position with the detention center.

Marine was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday morning and was released 40 minutes later on a $1,087 surety bond.

