Duke Energy makes donation to McLeod reading program

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Duke Energy donated $2,000 to McLeod Pediatric Rehabilitation’s reading program Tuesday.

The program is for children being treated at the center in Florence.

In honor of National Lineman appreciation day, lineman from Duke Energy visited the facility to read to the patients.

“The lineman are actually here to do a payback. Instead of paying, them getting recognized for being lineman day, today they want to pay it forward and I think one of their charities is Literacy and they wanna come to us because we work a lot with children who can’t read,” said Pediatric Rehab Supervisor Wynne English.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s