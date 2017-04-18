Duke Energy makes donation to McLeod reading program

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Duke Energy donated $2,000 to McLeod Pediatric Rehabilitation’s reading program Tuesday.

The program is for children being treated at the center in Florence.

In honor of National Lineman appreciation day, lineman from Duke Energy visited the facility to read to the patients.

“The lineman are actually here to do a payback. Instead of paying, them getting recognized for being lineman day, today they want to pay it forward and I think one of their charities is Literacy and they wanna come to us because we work a lot with children who can’t read,” said Pediatric Rehab Supervisor Wynne English.