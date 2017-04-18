Final suspect in Marlboro County night club shooting arrested by deputies

Related Coverage Two of three suspects in Bennettsville night club shooting arrested

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The third suspect in a February shooting at a night club was arrested Tuesday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lavon Powe, 31, of Cheraw, was charged for assault by mob third degree for the shooting that happened Feb. 5 at Kelly’s night club on Old Wire Road in Wallace. Investigators say there was a fight in the night club between staff and the defendants and a staff member was shot in the back and taken to the hospital.

Maurice Brown and Andrew Burnette were arrested previously in connection to the incident.

Powe was arrested without incident in Cheraw after law enforcement received a tip on his location. SLED, the Cheraw Police Department and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Powe has a prior record and will have bond set tomorrow, the press release from the sheriff’s office says.