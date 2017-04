FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is working to identify a person caught on surveillance video that could be connected to a theft case.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says the man is wanted for questioning in regard to several cell phones stolen from the Wal-mart on S. Irby Street on April 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.